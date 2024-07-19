Huge dissapointment in Zurich for not hosting Eurovision 2025

The Swiss national broadcaster, SRG-SSR, unveiled the two finalist cities in the 2025 Eurovision host city race, with hot favorite Zurich not proceeding to the next phase of the race.

The City of Zurich is quite dissapointed that it will not get to host the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest. Zurich was vying to host the competition at the Hallenstadion, a venue which can accomodate circa 15,000 spectators. Zurich has an international airport with excellent international flight connections, a massive hotel accomodation capacity, an external transport network system and a fabulous nightlife and LBTQ scene. Zurich is also the home for the German speaking Swiss broadcaster SRF. The city also has all the required side venues and infrastructure to host the event.

Zurich believes it had submitted a strong bid and there is massive dissapointment after SRG’s announcement today. The City of Zurich will now evaluate and analyse the reasons behind SRG’s negative decision.

The City of Zurich ‘s official press release reads: