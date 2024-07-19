Netherlands: Anouk wants to compete at Eurovision 2025

The 2013 Dutch Eurovision representative, Anouk, would like to return to the Eurovision Song Contest next year and represent the Netherlands. What are her chances to return next year? Will AVROTROS compete at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest next year?

Dutch media portal RTL Boulevard is reporting that Anouk is vying to return to Eurovision next year, she has a song and is more than ready to fly the Dutch flag at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest, but is facing a hurdle as AVROTROS has not made a decision regarding its participation at the forthcoming Eurovision edition in Switzerland in the wake of Joost Klein’s disqualifcation at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

AVROTROS is yet to decide on its potential Eurovision participation in Switzerland next year, a final decision is expected to be made by September.

Competing broadcasters have until mid September to send in their applications in order to compete at Eurovision 2025 and hereafter have a grace period to withdraw their applications without a financial penalty until mid-October.

According to RTL Boulevard chances of seeing a Dutch participation at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest seem very slim at the moment due to the ongoing issues with the EBU, as the Dutch national broadcaster wants to gain confidence that matters have improved before returning to the competition.The Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, wants to wait and assess if the EBU’s recommendations will be put into action before making any concrete deliberation.

In the event that AVROTROS decides to compete at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest it knows where to find Anouk. RTL Boulevard goes on to report that AVROTROS has contacted Anouk and told her that they are happy with her interest but they can’t do anything about her potential participation yet as the broadcaster has not made any decision on the Netherlands’ participation at the upcoming 2025 Eurovision edition in Switzerland.

Anouk represented the Netherlands at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her entry ‘Birds’

Source: RTL Boulevard

Photo credit: ANP/RTL Boulevard