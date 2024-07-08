Spain: RTVE confirms the Benidorm Fest 2025 dates

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has confirmed the dates for the forthcoming edition of Benidorm Fest, which will be held in the beautiful coastal city of Benidorm.

RTVE held a special press conference in Benidorm today to shed more light on the forthcoming edition of Benidorm Fest 2025.

The Benidorm Fest 2025 shows will be held on 28, 30 January and o1 February. The Spanish national selection will consist of the three televised shows: two semi-finals and a Grand Final. A total of 16 acts are expected to partake in the competition. Spain will be opting to select its Eurovision year and act via Benidorm Fest for the fourth consecutive year. Voting via a special app will be introduced in the forthcoming edition of the national selection.

The press conference was hosted by Maria Eizaguirre Comendador (RTVE’S Head of Communication and Participation). RTVE’s Ana Maria Bordas (Spanish Head of Delegation), Nebulossa (Spain 2024), Cesar Vallejo (RTVE/Co-Director of Benidorm Fest) attended the event.

The qualifiers during the semi-finals will be announced very much in the style of the Eurovision semi-finals reveal, the results of the voting will not be be revealed in order to keep the shows more exciting.

The Benidorm Fest 2025 selection committee will be formed by Beatriz Luengo, Tony Sanchez-Ohlsson, Pablo Cebrián and Rayden. They will be responsible to listen to all the submitted entries and shortlist them for the Spanish national selection- Benidorm Fest 2025.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE