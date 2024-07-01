The EBU’s statement on the ESC 2024 independent inquiry : new changes to be implemented

Following a series of incidents that afllicted the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo and the discontent and complaints of various delegations, the EBU launched an independent inquiry. Today the EBU has released a statement regarding this matter and has also announced that a series of new changes will be implemented in the near future.

The EBU is set to implement further developments and changes in the coming months in the following areas to EBU Governance and Participation; Safety and Risk Management; Audience Engagement, Fans and Media. The EBU is determined to protect and strengthen next year’s Eurovision edition and future editions in its quest to gather and unite audiences.

The special independent inquiry gathered feedback ESC stakeholders, Heads of Delegations, the Eurovision Reference Group and the Eurovision Core Team.

A taskforce of senior leaders within the EBU and its members has been appointed to oversee these implementations and changes. The roles of ESC Director and Head of ESC Brand and Commercial have been created to coordinate and ensure that everything regarding the competition runs smoothly.

The EBU is committed to ensure that the Eurovision Song Contest continues to go from strength to strength and that all the stakeholders, participating broadcasters and the millions of fans and tv audiences are reassured of its best intentions to maintain the success of the event. The EBU has decided to implement these changes following the recommendations received from the independent inquiry.

The EBU’s has released the following statement.

This area will look at: clarifying the decision-making responsibilities of the various EBU Governing Bodies as it relates to the accepted list of participants, ensuring a wide range of Member opinions are heard; the remit of the governing bodies, and the responsibilities of the ESC Core Team; and the role of the Heads of Delegations and responsibilities of Participating Artists. Safety and Risk Management

This area will look at: improving understanding of the ESC rules across all stakeholder groups, including artists, with a focus on simplification, consolidation and improved accessibility; strengthening the existing ESC Crisis Management Protocols; and bolstering our security and cybersecurity provisions in light of increased needs. Ensuring a general-audience show and broad engagement

This area will look at: increased collaboration with fan groups, influencers, and media to build broader engagement based on ESC values; and ensure that the ESC continues to be an all-audience show appealing to a broad prime-time audience of all ages.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU