Netherlands: Joost Klein releases new single ‘Bird Song’

The 2024 Dutch Eurovision representative, Joost Klein, has released a brand new single ‘Bird Song’.

Joost Klein is back in the game with a brand new banger ‘Bird Song’. The song has been writen by Joost Klein himself and Teun de Kruif and Thijmen Melissant and produced by Tantu Beats and Thijmen Melissant.

Joost Klein represented the Netherlands at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with his song ‘Europapa’. He qualified from the Second-Semifinal to the Grand Final. Herafter he was disqualified to compete at the Eurovision 2024 Grand Final after an alleged incident.

Source: Joost Klein

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett