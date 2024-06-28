Eurovision 2025: Geneva officially applies to host the contest

The City of Geneva and the Canton of Geneva have officially applied to host the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Geneva is vying to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 at the Palexpo, which can house circa 15,000 spectactors. The City of Geneva has a fabulous international flare as it houses the headquarters of numerous international institutions including the UN and the EBU. Geneva is set to contribute 30 million Swiss francs to organize the event if it wins the bid.

Geneva boasts of an excellent transport system, an international airport with a large number of flights connections worldwide.

Thus Geneva joins Zurich, Basel and Bern (in joint with Biel) in the list of the potential candidate cities vying to host Eurovision 2025. Hence a total of four Swiss cities have applied for the coveted role to host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

The City of Geneva’s official press release reads:

The City and Canton of Geneva are today submitting a joint bid to host Eurovision in May 2025. Backed by strong political support from the executive, cantonal legislature and municipal deliberative bodies, Geneva set about preparing a solid, ambitious and original bid immediately after Switzerland Nemo won the Eurovision Song Contest on May 11. Geneva, an international city par excellence, has everything it takes to make the 2025 edition of Eurovision a resounding success: an ideal infrastructure for an event of this scale (Palexpo), a rail network and an international airport serving hundreds of destinations throughout Europe in the immediate vicinity, a diverse and high-quality hotel capacity, solid infrastructures and an efficient public transport system. Geneva is also the headquarters of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2025, making this bid even more symbolic. Geneva is also a very active city of culture, with recognized experience in hosting major international events. It offers a privileged and ideal setting for hosting Eurovision, in particular thanks to the emblematic venues it can make available for the ancillary events that punctuate the contest over nearly a fortnight (Rade, Plaine de Plainpalais, Parc des Bastions, Bâtiment des Forces Motrices, etc.). For Thierry Apothéloz, Vice-President of the State Council, “hosting Eurovision in Geneva means offering this event a showcase in the heart of the most international city on Switzerland, known for its tolerance and openness to the world. As a crossroads of peace and understanding between peoples, Geneva perfectly symbolizes the values promoted by the Eurovision Song Contest! The City of Geneva’s Mayor , Christina Kitsos, believes that “the enthusiasm and political support expressed for hosting Eurovision, coupled with Geneva’s experience in organizing major international events and meetings, speak in favor of Geneva’s bid”. The cantonal and municipal governments are also committed to securing CHF 30 million for the organization of this event, which is expected to generate significant economic spin-offs.

Source: City of Geneva

