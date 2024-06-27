Eurovision 2025: Geneva, Zurich, Basel and Bern apply to host the contest

As the glitter settles from the dazzling performances of Eurovision 2024, the anticipation for next year’s contest is already heating up. Four of Switzerland’s most vibrant cities—Zurich, Bern, Basel, and Geneva—are locked in a friendly yet fierce competition to host Eurovision 2025. With each city offering a unique blend of charm, culture, and spectacular venues, the battle to become the next Eurovision capital is as thrilling as the contest itself!

A total of four cities are in contention to host the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest: Geneva, Zurich, Bern (in joint bid with Biel) and Basel. All four cities have applied to host the contest in Switzerland next year. The Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding submission window closes tomorrow- Friday 18 June. Herafter the SRG-SSR and the EBU will evaluate all the candidate cities’ bids and proposals. SRG- SSR and EBU officials will be travelling to the potential host cities and inspect the proposed venues, infrastructure, logistics and proposals.

Zurich: Hallestadion – The Heartbeat of Innovation

First up, Zurich, the largest city in Switzerland, is ready to bring Eurovision to the pulsating Hallestadion. Known for its cutting-edge technology and finance sectors, Zurich is no stranger to the spotlight. The Hallestadion, a premier indoor arena, has hosted numerous international music and sports events, ensuring it has the infrastructure and experience to handle the grandiosity of Eurovision. Imagine a Eurovision set against the backdrop of Zurich’s picturesque lake and snow-capped Alps—it’s enough to make any Eurovision fan’s heart sing!

Geneva: Palexpo – The Hub of Diplomacy and Culture

Next, Geneva steps into the ring with Palexpo, a versatile venue that has seen everything from international car shows to major diplomatic conferences. Known as the “Capital of Peace,” Geneva’s multicultural atmosphere and international flair make it a perfect fit for the diversity of Eurovision. Hosting Eurovision in Geneva would not only highlight its scenic beauty, including the iconic Jet d’Eau, but also its reputation as a melting pot of cultures and ideas.

Basel: St. Jakobshalle – Where Tradition Meets Modernity

Basel, with its rich history and vibrant cultural scene, is throwing its hat in the ring with the St. Jakobshalle. This venue, which has seen performances by some of the world’s biggest music stars, promises a Eurovision experience that’s steeped in tradition yet bursting with modern energy. Basel’s blend of medieval architecture and contemporary art would offer a visually stunning backdrop for the contest, making it a feast for the eyes as well as the ears.

Bern: Bernexpo Festhalle – The Political Heart with a Party Spirit

Last but certainly not least, Bern, the political heart of Switzerland, proposes the Bernexpo Festhalle. This venue, spacious and well-equipped, is perfect for hosting large-scale events. Bern’s charming old town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, along with its lively cultural scene, would provide a historic yet dynamic setting for Eurovision 2025. Picture Eurovision fans dancing in the shadow of the iconic Zytglogge clock tower—Bern is ready to mix politics with a party atmosphere!

The Decision Looms: Which City Will Shine Brightest?

With all four cities presenting such compelling cases, the decision will undoubtedly be a tough one. The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG SSR) will consider various factors, including venue capacity, infrastructure, accommodation, social program, financial contribution and overall experience, to determine which city will best embody the spirit of Eurovision.

The Countdown Begins

The excitement is palpable as we edge closer to the late August announcement. Each city is not just vying for the honor of hosting but is also hoping to showcase its unique flair on an international stage. Whether it’s Zurich’s innovation, Geneva’s diplomacy, Basel’s cultural richness, or Bern’s historical charm, Eurovision 2025 is set to be an unforgettable celebration of music and unity.

Stay tuned as we wait with bated breath to find out which Swiss city will take center stage for Eurovision 2025. Let the countdown begin!

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: SSR-SRG