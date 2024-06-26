Andorra: RTVA will not compete at Eurovision 2025

RTVA, the Andorran national broadcaster has confirmed to ESCToday that Andorra will not compete at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision fans will be truly disappointed as the landlocked Principality of Andorra will not return to the competition next year either. The country was last seen on the Eurovision stage back in 2009. RTVA withdrew from the competition in 2010 and hasn’t returned since.

Thus Andorra joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their non participation at next year’s Eurovision edition. RTVA has confirmed to ESCToday that Andorra will not compete at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

We hope to see the landlocked country back in the competition in the near future.

Andorra in Eurovision

Andorra is a quaint and beautiful landlocked country nestled between Spain and France in the heart of the Pyrenees.

The country debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 in Istanbul and has only competed 6 times in our beloved contest. The tiny principality hasn’t ever qualified to the Grand Final. We got to hear songs in Catalan thanks to Andorra’s participation in Eurovision, 3 of their entries were entirely in Catalan whilst the other 3 were in Catalan/English.

