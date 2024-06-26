Spain: Nemo to headline Madrid Pride along with more Eurovision stars

The 2024 Swiss Eurovision champion will headlining the Madrid Pride line up of Eurovision stars who are set to perform at the event.

Nemo (Switzerland 2024) will be performing at the forthcoming 2024 Madrid Orgullo (Madrid Pride) on Sunday 7 July at Plaza de España. Several other former Eurovision stars will be also gracing the event: Nebulossa (Spain 2024), Barei (Spain 2016), Megara (San Marino 2024), Azucar Moreno (Spain 1990), Soraya (Spain 2019).

The Orgullo Madrid (Madrid Pride) 2024 will be held in the majestic Spanish capital from Friday 28 June- Sunday 7 July with numerous concerts and events throughout the city.

Numerous former Benidorm Fest competing acts will be also gracing the Madrid Pride stage: St.Pedro, Sofia Coll, Sharonne, Marlena, Marlena, Maria Pelae.

There were will be several stages set up at the Madrid Pride throughout the city: Plaza de España, Plaza del Rey, Puerta del Sol, Plaza Pedro Zerolo.

Source: MADO 2024/ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU