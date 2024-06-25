Greece: Demy is back in the game with a new single ‘Yperfainomeno’

The 2017 Greek Eurovision representative, Demy, is back in the game with a brand new single ‘Yperfainomeno’ along with its official music video.

The supremely talented and fabulous Greek star, Demy is all set to slay the house with a new single!

Yperfainomeno– has been penned by ody icon, Demy, Teo Pouzbouris. The song has been produced and composed by Teo Pouzbouris (one half of Freaky Fortune /Greece 2014). Demy’s latest song has mixed and mastered by Kyriakos Asteriou.

Demy at Eurovision

The multi facetted Greek star ,Demy, represented Greece at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘This Is Love‘. The song was composed by none other than Dimitris Kontopoulos whilst the stage director for her song in Kyiv was Fokas Evangelinos.

Source: Demy

Photo credit: Demy