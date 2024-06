The 2015 Spanish Eurovision representative, Edurne, has released a new single titled ‘Va Por Ti’ (Visualizer).

Edurne is back in the game with a brand new single ‘Va Por Ti’ (Visualizer) along with its official music video:

Edurne is amongst the sought after Spanish artists having published numerous albums. She represented Spain at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Amanecer’.

Source: Edurne

Photo credit: EBU