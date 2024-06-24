Cyprus: Silia Kapsis releases a new single ‘Red Flag’

The young and multi facetted Cypriot Eurovision 2024 representative, Silia Kapsis, has released a brand new single ‘Red Flag’.

Silia Kapsis is back with a fresh new single ‘Red Flag’. The official music video of Silia’s new song has been directed by Kostas Karydis and has been choreographed by Silia Kapsis herself. Red Flag’s music video has been filmed in Athens and features Amelia Makapagkal, Sophia Papakonstantinou ,Kostas Gkoutsis and Filip Theoh.

Silia was born and raised in Australia and has both Cypriot and Greek roots. Silia Kapsis represented Cyprus at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Liar’. Her Eurovision song was composed by none other than Dimitris Kontopoulos.

Source: Silia Kapsis

Photo credit: EBU