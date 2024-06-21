Spain: Nebulossa to dazzle at Europride 2024 in Thessaloniki

Hola, Europride enthusiasts! Hold onto your sequins and glitter because the fabulous Nebulossa is set to light up the stage at Europride 2024 in Thessaloniki, Greece. These Spanish superstars will be performing on June 29th, the grand finale of a week-long celebration of love, diversity, and unapologetic fabulousness running from June 21-29.

Nebulossa: Spain’s Shining Stars

Nebulossa, the dynamic duo that took the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest by storm, is ready to dazzle the Europride audience with their electrifying presence. With their entry “Zorra,” they not only captivated millions across Europe but also secured a spot in the hearts of fans worldwide. The song, a fierce anthem of empowerment and sass, brought the house down at Eurovision with its infectious beats, striking choreography, and of course, Nebulossa’s undeniable charisma.

The Journey to Europride

Fresh off their Eurovision success, Nebulossa has been riding a wave of popularity and critical acclaim. Their unique blend of catchy tunes, vibrant fashion, and positive messages has made them icons in the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. Performing at Europride is a natural next step for them, as they continue to spread their message of inclusivity and self-expression.

Other Eurovision stars who are set to grace Europride 2024 are Helena Paparizou (Greece 2001/2005), Silia Kapsis (Cyprus 2024), Kalomoira (Greece 2008),

Thessaloniki: The Perfect Stage

Thessaloniki, known for its rich history and vibrant cultural scene, is the perfect backdrop for this year’s Europride. From the iconic White Tower to the bustling Ladadika district, the city is set to be transformed into a rainbow-hued wonderland. As the final day approaches, the excitement is building, and Nebulossa’s performance is one of the most anticipated events of the week.

A Performance to Remember

What can fans expect from Nebulossa’s Europride performance? In a word: spectacle. If their Eurovision performance is anything to go by, attendees can look forward to an explosive show filled with high-energy dance routines, stunning visuals, and of course, that infectious Spanish flair. “Zorra” will undoubtedly be a highlight, but knowing Nebulossa, there are sure to be a few surprises in store.

Why Nebulossa?

Nebulossa’s rise to fame is no accident. They embody the spirit of Europride: fearless, bold, and utterly unique. Their music transcends language barriers, resonating with anyone who’s ever felt the need to break free and dance like nobody’s watching. Their message is clear: be yourself, love yourself, and never be afraid to shine.

Join the Celebration

Europride 2024 in Thessaloniki promises to be an unforgettable celebration of love, diversity, and unity. Whether you’re a die-hard Nebulossa fan or just looking to soak up the incredible atmosphere, this is one event you won’t want to miss. So, grab your rainbow flags, put on your dancing shoes, and get ready to be part of history in the making.

Mark your calendars for June 29th, and get ready to be wowed by Nebulossa at Europride 2024. Viva la vida, viva la música, viva Nebulossa!

Source: Europride

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett/EBU