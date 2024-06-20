Switzerland: Nemo slays at the Zurich Pride; European Tour announced

The 2024 Swiss Eurovision champion, Nemo, performed at the Zurich Pride last week where they mesmerised the assembled crowds with their performance.

Last Friday Switzerland’s Eurovision darling Nemo had their first concert since their Eurovision victory in Malmo. Nemo performed at the Zurich Pride and sang their Eurovision winning entry ‘The Code’. The Swiss champ is set to perform at numerous concerts through the course of the summer.

Thousands of enthuastic fans greeted Nemo at the Zurich Pride last week. The Zurich Pride was held last Friday and Saturday with a massive parade which took place downton Zurich. Numerous artists took the Zurich Pride stage to perform with tens of thousands of spectators attending the celebrations.

Break The Code – Europe Tour 2025

Nemo has also announced their upcoming tour dates, venues and cities. The ‘Break A Code Europe Tour 2025’ will be kicking off on 16 March in Cologne, Germany and will conclude on 19 April in Berlin. Nemo will be travelling to Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Ireland, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Czechia and Poland.

Nemo has brought back the coveted Eurovision trophy to Switzerland for the third time, after winning the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest last month in Sweden.

Source: swissinfo.ch/Nemo

Photo credit: Keystone/ Swissinfo