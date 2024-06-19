Baby Lasagna Purrfects Croatia’s Eurovision Dream, Announces European Tour

The 2024 Eurovision runner up Baby Lasagna has announced the dates, cities, venues for his forthcoming European tour ‘Meow Back Tour Spring 2025’

Fresh off his history-making second-place finish at Eurovision 2024 in Malmo, Croatia’s favorite musical cat, Baby Lasagna (real name Marko Purišić), is back in the spotlight. Not only did “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” become a runaway hit, but Baby Lasagna has also announced a massive European tour, the “Meow Back Spring European Tour,” kicking off in March 2025.

Croatia has long dreamt of Eurovision glory, and Baby Lasagna came tantalizingly close. His genre-bending anthem, a wild mix of pop-punk, techno, metal, and house, captivated audiences and propelled him to the runner-up spot – the country’s best performance ever.

But Baby Lasagna isn’t dwelling on near misses. He’s announced a 22-concert tour across 16 European countries, giving fans a chance to experience the electrifying energy of his live show. Details about the “Meow Back Tour” are still rolling in, but one thing’s for sure: it promises to be a purr-fect celebration of music and lasagna-loving madness.

Baby Lasagna will be travelling to Spain, Greece, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Ireland, Netherlands, Czechia, Hungary, France, Belgium and the UK.

Stay tuned for further updates on ticket sales and specific tour dates. In the meantime, get ready to unleash your inner meow and join the Baby Lasagna phenomenon!

Source: Baby Lasagna

Photo credit: Baby Lasagna