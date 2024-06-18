France: Slimane releases new single ‘Resister (What About Peace?)’

The 2024 French Eurovision representative has released a brand new single ‘Resister (What About Peace?’.

Slimane is one of France’s most sought after artists who has gained fame, name and recognition not only at home in France but throughout the continent. He represented France at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with his mega hit ‘Mon Amour’, placing 4th in the Grand Final.

Slimane has release a new single ‘Resister- What About Peace?’, an ode and anthem for peace:

Source: Slimane

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett/ EBU