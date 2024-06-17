Sweden: Benjamin Ingrosso releases ‘ Look Who’s Laughing Now’

The 2018 Swedish Eurovision representative has released a brand new single ‘Look Who’s Laughing Now’, which he premiered at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

Benjamin Ingrosso has gained much name, fame, recognition both in Sweden and Europe since his Eurovision debut in 2018, where he placed 7th in Lisbon.

This year Benjamin was back on the Eurovision stage as one of the interval acts at the First Semi-final of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest where he performed a medley of his hits including his brand new single ‘LookWho’s Laughing Now’.

The official press release reads:

The new single is a clear demonstration of Benjamin’s undeniable talent as a songwriter and performer. “Look Who’s Laughing Now” is set to be a pop anthem that exudes positivity, furthering the narrative of Ingrosso‘s forthcoming album slated for release later this year.

Benjamin Ingrosso says:

Look Who’s Laughing Now” celebrates being authentic and enjoying life, regardless of others’ perceptions. It’s a nod to all who doubted us, proving that we can be ourselves, live our best lives, and still come out as winners. It’s all about embracing our imperfections, living life to the fullest, and showing the world that authenticity wins.

Sonically, the single explores new terrains, drawing inspiration from melodies that were a part of Ingrosso‘s childhood, blending older musicals and classic Swedish pop and soul from the 70’s. At the same time, it delves into contemporary musical styles, particularly from the late 90s.

The new single “Look Who’s Laughing Now” had its debut at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 as part of Benjamin’s thrilling medley performance viewed by hundreds of millions of people around the world. His performance also included “Kite” and the critically acclaimed “Honey Boy” which is a collaboration with Purple Disco Machine and has further solidified his standing as a top live performer, captivating audiences across Europe and beyond.

Since its arrival on January 26th, Benjamin Ingrosso’s debut single “Kite” through EMI Sweden has achieved over 17 million global streams, has been certified Platinum in Sweden, and has gained over 30,000 airplays across 500 international radio stations. In February, Ingrosso was officially announced as an ‘Apple Music Up Next Nordics’ artist, and his music has been heavily supported by Apple Music and Spotify around the world.

With over 1 billion global streams, numerous Platinum and Gold certified singles, and three chart-topping album releases to his name, Benjamin Ingrosso continues to solidify his status as one of Sweden’s biggest names in music. His unique musical expression, showcased in several acclaimed collaborations, has drawn comparisons to iconic artists such as Bruno Mars and George Michael.

You can watch the official music video of Benjamin’s latest single below:

Source: Universal Music Sweden

Photo credit: Jonathan Perlmann/ Universal Music Sweden