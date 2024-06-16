Italy: Mahmood releases new single ‘RA TA TA’

The two time Italian Eurovision representative Mahmood has released a new single ‘RA TA TA’ along with its official music video.

Italian singer-songwriter Mahmood is back on the scene with a brand new single, “RA TA TA,” ready to soundtrack your summer with a powerful blend of catchy beats and thought-provoking lyrics. This release comes fresh off the heels of Mahmood’s successful European tour, and serves as the perfect pump-up anthem to kick off his upcoming Italian Summer Tour 2024.

Mahmood is no stranger to the spotlight. Eurovision fans will remember him for his captivating performances representing Italy on the international stage. In 2019, his mega hit “Soldi” took the competition by storm, achieving an impressive second-place finish in Tel Aviv. He returned in 2022 alongside Blanco with their dynamic duet “Brividi,” which secured a well-deserved sixth place for Italy in Turin.

“RA TA TA” marks a departure from Mahmood’s previous Eurovision entries. The song reportedly blends upbeat summer vibes with a lyrical depth that tackles social issues. The title itself, with its repetitive “ta ta ta,” evokes the relentless rhythm of a machine gun, perhaps symbolizing the power of words in a world fraught with challenges.

Details about the song’s specific themes remain scarce, but early reports suggest Mahmood utilizes his signature vocals to paint vivid sonic landscapes that address contemporary struggles. Fans can expect a music experience that is both dance-worthy and thought-provoking.

Whether you’re a seasoned Mahmood follower or simply looking for a new summer anthem with a twist, “RA TA TA” promises to be a must-listen. Stay tuned for further updates on the song and Mahmood’s upcoming Italian tour dates!

Photo credit: rollingstone.it