The Eurovision 2024 runner up, Baby Lasagna, has sealed a global discography deal with Universal Music Group.

Baby Lasagna has gone places since his Eurovision participation last month where he gave Croatia its best Eurovision results ever. We should note that Baby Lasagna won the public televote at the Eurovision 2024 Grand Final, but placed 2nd after the combined jury/televoting deliberation. Baby Lasagna has signed a global discography contract with Universal Music Group.

Baby Lasagna says:

I’ve always wanted to experiment with music and create projects that aren’t confined to one musical genre. Pleased to have found like-minded people who are crazy enough to embark on a new chapter with me and eager to introduce my music to a global audience.

Baby Lasagna will be kicking off his ‘Meow Back Tour 2024‘ on 29 June. Baby Lasagna will be having concerts throughout Croatia and will be also travelling to Slovenia, Serbia, Poland, Austria etc.

Baby Lasagna won the Croatian national selection Dora 2024 and went on to represent Croatia at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with his mega hit ‘ Rim Tim Tagi Dim‘.

Source: Baby Lasagna

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennet/ Corinne Cumming/ EBU