The 1963 Monegasque Eurovision representative, Françoise Hardy, has passed away aged 80.

Francoise Hardy was a celebrated French singer and actress who’s fame had crossed frontiers throughout the continent. She represented Monaco at the 1963 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘L’amour s’en va’, achieving a 5th place.

ESCToday would like to convey our deepest sympthaties and condolences to her family and friends in these distressful times. RIP.

