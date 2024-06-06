Netherlands: Joost Klein is back in the game with a new single ‘Luchtballon’

The 2024 Dutch Eurovision representative, Joost Klein, has released a brand new single ‘Luchtballon’ along with its official music video.

Joost Klein is back in the game with a brand new banger 'Luchtballon'.

Joost Klein represented the Netherlands at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with his song ‘Europapa’. He qualified from the Second-Semifinal to the Grand Final. Herafter he was disqualified to compete at the Eurovision 2024 Grand Final after an alleged incident.

