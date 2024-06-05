Eurovision 2024: EBU confirms independent inquiry launch

The EBU has launched an independent inquiry for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the wake of the various incidents and concerns afflicting the event according to Dutch news portal RTL Boulevard.

RTL Boulevard reports that this independent inquiry will consist of interviewing the competing delegations. Several countries have allegedly complained to the EBU regarding the unsafe working atmopshere behind the scenes. RTL Boulevard goes on to report that more than 13 complaints were filed to the EBU after the competition.

The EBU gave the following statement to RTL Boulevard:

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) strives to continuously improve its services and events. To further strengthen the Eurovision Song Contest, we have asked an independent expert to look at ESC 2024 in Malmö to share insights and lessons with the EBU governing bodies to support the continuous improvement of this global event.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest was held on 7, 9 and 11 at the Malmo Arena in Sweden.

Source: RTL Boulevard

Photo credit: