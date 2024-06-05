Eurovision 2024: Security costs mount to circa €2 Million

The City of Malmo saw the security costs for Eurovision 2024 mount to circa 2 million euros in order to guarantee the safety of the 37 competing acts, delegations and thousands Eurovsion fans who travelled to Sweden for the event in the wake of the latest developments in the world and the pro Palestinian demonstrations in the city.

Malmo saw a massive security deployment throughtout the city during the Eurovision weeks, with a large number of police officers deployed around the 2024 Eurovsion venue and surroundings, the Euroclub and the Eurovision Village given the circumstances.

Dagens Nyheter reports that a total of 1,500 police officers were deployed in Malmo for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. The cost of this deployment mounted up to circa €2 Million. This has been one of the largest Swedish operations ever according to Sveriges Radio. More than half of the police officers were brought in from other parts of Sweden, whilst circa 50 police officers came from Denmark and Norway.

Dagens Nyheter’s article reads:

Chief of Command Per Engström has handed over an evaluation to Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer (M) and states that the final bill will be even slightly higher when the calculations are done. According to Engström, this is relatively a lower cost than at many other events, which could be achieved with long foresight and personnel planning.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest was held at the Malmo Arena in Malmo on the 7, 9 and 11 May.

Source: Dagens Nyheter

Photo credit: Dagens Nyheter- Veronika Ljung-Nielsen