G’day Eurovision! Why Australia Belongs on the Song Contest Stage

Move over, Europe! There’s a new kid on the block, and they’re here to stay (with a killer song, of course). That’s right, we’re talking about Australia’s incredible journey at the Eurovision Song Contest.

It all began in 2015 when Guy Sebastian charmed his way onto the stage, and ever since, the Aussies have brought a unique flavor to the competition.

Remember Dami Im? Her voice with the “Sound of Silence” in 2016 almost snatched the whole trophy, landing a phenomenal second place. That’s not all! Australia has consistently impressed, only missing the Grand Final twice in their nine appearances.

But why exactly are the Aussies such a Eurovision win? Well, for starters, they bring a breath of fresh air. Their music often blends European pop sensibilities with a distinctly Australian sound, creating something truly special. From Montaigne‘s infectious “Don’t Break Me” to Sheldon Riley‘s powerful “Not the Same,” there’s always a surprise waiting Down Under.

Let’s not forget the sheer fun factor. Australia throws themselves into Eurovision with enthusiasm that’s contagious. Their national selection show, “Eurovision – Australia Decides,” is a spectacle in itself, packed with incredible performances and a healthy dose of Aussie humor.

Here’s the thing: Eurovision is all about celebrating music and unity. Australia, a multicultural nation with a vibrant music scene, embodies that spirit perfectly. Their presence adds another layer of diversity and excitement to the competition.

Plus, who wouldn’t want to see more amazing costumes and enthusiastic fan voting from across the globe? Australia’s inclusion bridges the geographic gap, proving that Eurovision truly is a global phenomenon.

So, there you have it. Australia’s dedication, talent, and undeniable zest for Eurovision make them a crucial part of the competition. Here’s to many more years of seeing incredible Aussie acts light up the stage and remind everyone why we love music in all its forms!

Australia at Eurovision

Australia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015 and has partaken in the competition 8 times.

The Aussies achieved their best result in the contest in 2016 when Dami Im nearly walked away with the Grand Prix with her entry Sound of silence, placing 2nd in Stockholm.

In 2024 Electric Fields defended the Aussie colors at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with their entry ‘One Milkali (One Blood)’

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: