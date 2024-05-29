Nemo: From Biel to Eurovision Champion: SRF releases a special documentary

Remember the name Nemo? Well, if you’re a Eurovision fan, it’s practically tattooed on your brain by now! This 24-year-old Swiss sensation from Biel/Bienne not only stole the show with their incredible song “The Code” but also became the first non-binary Eurovision winner ever.

Swiss broadcaster SRF is giving us a chance to get to know Nemo even better with a brand new documentary titled “Nemo: Journey to the ESC and to themself.” Buckle up, because this isn’t your average behind-the-scenes look.

The documentary delves into Nemo’s world, exploring their upbringing in Biel and the experiences that shaped them into the powerhouse performer we saw on the Eurovision stage. We’ll get a glimpse into what makes Nemo tick, their passions, and the inspirations that fuel their creativity.

This isn’t just about the journey to Eurovision glory though. The documentary promises to be a personal exploration for Nemo as well. “Journey to themself” hints at a more introspective side, perhaps delving into their experiences as a non-binary person in the music industry.

With Eurovision fever still gripping fans, this documentary is a perfect chance to relive the magic of Nemo’s victory. But more importantly, it’s an opportunity to connect with the artist on a deeper level. Who knows, maybe we’ll even discover the secret code that unlocked Nemo’s meteoric rise to stardom!

So, Eurovision fans and music lovers alike, keep an eye out for SRF’s “Nemo: Journey to the ESC and to themself.” It promises to be a captivating look at the talented young artist who not only won Eurovision but also made history in the process.

You can watch the special documentary via Swissinfo.ch here

Source: SRF/ Swissinfo

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ EBU