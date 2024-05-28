Italy: A Eurovision Powerhouse with Pizzazz!

Move over Mamma Mia, Italy’s got a new Eurovision anthem: “Top Ten!” Since their grand return to the contest in 2011, Italy has become a force to be reckoned with, racking up an impressive 11 top ten finishes. That’s right, folks, forget those days of past Eurovision also-rans – Italy’s found its groove and it’s catchy!

Leading the charge is the glam rock band Måneskin, who absolutely stole the show in 2021 with their winning song “Zitti e buoni” (translated: Shut Up and Be Good). Their victory wasn’t a one-hit wonder though. Italy has consistently brought the fire, with Raphael Gualazzi and Mahmood bringing home silver medals in 2011 and 2019 respectively.

Remember the dreamy Il Volo, those operatic heartthrobs who took bronze in 2015? Yep, Italy’s got that covered too. And who can forget Marco Mengoni and his scorching vocals that landed him in fourth place just last year in 2023? Italy returned to Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 after a 13 year hiatus and has established itself as a true Eurovision powerhouse having placed eleven times in the TOP 10 of the leaderboard with the exception of 2014 and 2016.

The secret ingredient to Italy’s Eurovision success? Look no further than the Sanremo Music Festival. This iconic competition serves as Italy’s national selection process, basically a gladiator arena of catchy tunes. The winner gets the glorious honor (and pressure!) of representing Italy on the Eurovision stage. So, each year, Italy throws down the gauntlet, and the Sanremo winner emerges, battle-tested and ready to slay Eurovision with their epic song.

This year, Angelina Mango brought the heat with her song “La Noia” (which translates to “The Boredom”). Don’t let the title fool you – this song was anything but boring! Angelina belted it out in Malmo, Sweden, and the crowd went wild. A fantastic 7th place finish cemented Italy’s position as a Eurovision force to be reckoned with.

From rock anthems to operatic ballads, Italy consistently brings diversity and quality to the competition. Italians clearly know how to craft a song that will get stuck in your head and have you bopping along. So, keep an eye on this Eurovision powerhouse. Next year, they might just come for the crown (again) with another unforgettable Sanremo champion!

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennet/ EBU