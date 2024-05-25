Italy: Angelina Mango releases new single ‘Melodrama’

The supremely talented Italian Eurovision 2024 representative, Angelina Mango, has released a brand new single ‘Melodrama’ along with its official music video.

Angelina Mango is back with a bang! Angelina has premiered a brand new single titled ‘Melodrama’ along with its official music video:

Angelina Mango at Eurovision

Angelina Mango won the the 2024 Sanremo edition and won the golden ticket to the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo. She represented Italy at Eurovision 2024 with her epic entry ‘La Noia‘. Angelina placed 7th in the Grand Final.

