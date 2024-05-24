Eurovision 2024: The Stage and Lighting ‘Behind the Scenes’ Video

We bring a behind the scenes video of the amazing 2024 Eurovision Song Contest stage featuring interviews with the team behind, who shed more light on how everything came together.

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, excelled in the best of ways in their quest to showcase a magnificent state of the art stage. Malmo 2024 had one of the most modern and innovative stages at the Eurovision Song Contest with the latest technology, features, lighting elements and gadgets.

Check out a ‘Behind the Scenes’ video featuring the Stage & Lighting team: Ola Melzig (Senior Technical Director/ M&M Production), Florian Wieder (Set & Production Designer/ Wieder Design), Fredrik Stormby (Light and Screen Content Design/ Green Wall Designs).

Ola Melzig (M&M Production) is back in the game after a 5 year break. Melzig and his company M&M Production have been involved in the stage construction at the Eurovision Song Contest for many years: 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2024.

Florian Wieder the multi facetted stage designer has also been behind a large number of Eurovision stage designs: 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020/2021 and 2024.

Source.

Photo credit: Alma Bengtsson/ EBU