Greece: Marina Satti releases a new single ‘ LALALALA’

The supremely talented Greek Eurovision 2024 representative, Marina Satti, has released a new single ‘LALALALA’ along with its official music video.

The song has been released by Golden Records and Minos EMI a Universal Music Company. Satti’s new song has been composed by Nick Kodonas, Marina Satti, Christos Kaliontzidis, Kay Be, OGE and penned by Markos Koumaris. Mike Stathakis and Ermis are the producers of the song.

Marina’s troupe of dancers who accompanied her to Malmo for Eurovision also feature in the official music video: Eirini Damianidou ,Vasilis Karayiannis, Yasin Ao and Hüso Cetintans.

Marina Satti at Eurovision

Marina Satti represented Greece at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her mega hit ‘Zari’.

Photo credit: EBU