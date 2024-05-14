Fresh 2024 Eurovision winner Nemo has been celebrated as a hero on their homecoming last Sunday at Zurich airport. The non-binary singer was still filled with emotions upon landing in their home country after intense days in Sweden. A large crowd of supporters welcome their hero and the third trophy for Switzerland in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest.

It was around 23:00 when the 24 year-old singer from Biel/Bienne entered the hall of arrivals at Zurich airport. A crowd was impatiently waiting for the singer. Many Eurofans, many members of the Swiss non-binary community and also the mayor of Biel/Bienne Hans Fehr.

As he was one of the first people to greet Nemo, he declared that “Nemo is sensational. Nemo is Biel”. The bilingual city on the border between the French and German-speaking areas of Switzerland wants to play a role in the organisation of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest and is already looking for a partner city.

It doesn’t feel real at all

Nemo then went on to greet the hundreds and hundreds of fans that had made the journey to the airport for them. Many of those present where exhibiting flags of the trans and non-binary communities. Nemo posed for pictures with as many people as possible before moving on to the nearby studios of the Swiss-German broadcaster SRF for a press conference.

Nemo declared: “I’m going to lie down and try to calm down a bit.”, before adding “It doesn’t feel real at all.” The singer said that they were looking forward to go home and rest in their parents’ garden.

Not even 24 hour before Nemo won the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö with the entry The code. The song is about the artist’s journey as a non-binary person, breaking the codes between genders.

Switzerland in Eurovision

The Alpine country is one of the founding members of the Eurovision Song Contest, having hosted the very first edition in Lugano in 1956. Lys Assia won that year with the entry Refrain. Switzerland conquered a second victory with a then still relatively unknown singer Céline Dion in Dublin in 1988 with Ne partez pas sans moi. The Canadian singer went on to become a worldwide music star.

Last week Nemo Mettler brought the third victory for Switzerland at their 62nd participation winning the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö with the entry The code. Nemo is the first non-binary artist to win Eurovision.