The EBU has released a statement regarding the Eurovision 2024 incidents in the wake of various issues afflicting several delegations during the competition.

A number of competing delegations showcased their discontent during the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. The Irish Independent reached out to the EBU in order to shed more light on the matter and received the following statement:

We regret that some delegations at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Malmö didn’t respect the spirit of the rules and the competition both onsite and during their broadcasts. We spoke to a number of delegations during the event regarding various issues that were brought to our attention. The EBU’s governing bodies will, together with the heads of delegations, review the events surrounding the ESC in Malmö to move forward in a positive way and to ensure the values of the event are respected by everyone. Individual cases will be discussed by the event’s governing body, the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group made up of representatives from participating broadcasters, at its next meeting.

Source: The Irish Independent

Photo credit: EBU/ SVT