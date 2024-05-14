The EBU releases an update on the Dutch participation at Eurovision 2024

The EBU has updated its statement regarding the Joost Klein’s disqualification at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. The Netherlands and Joost Klein were barred from competing at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final last Saturday after a female member of the production team filed a complaint against the 2024 Dutch Eurovision hopeful .

It is the first time in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest that a country has been barred from partaking in the competition a few hours before the Grand Final. According to the EBU’s latest statement the Swedish police have investigated Joost Klein’s alleged offence against the production team member, the case will be now handed over to the prosecutor.

The decision to disqualify Joost Klein and the Netherlands from the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest was taken the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group members and was was unanimously backed the the EBU’s Executive Board after an in-depth investigation.

The EBU’s updated statement reads: