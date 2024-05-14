The EBU releases an update on the Dutch participation at Eurovision 2024

The EBU has updated its statement regarding the Joost Klein’s disqualification at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. The Netherlands and Joost Klein were barred from competing at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final last Saturday after a female member of the production team filed a complaint against the 2024 Dutch Eurovision hopeful .
It is the first time in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest that a country has been barred from partaking in the competition a few hours before the Grand Final. According to the EBU’s latest statement the Swedish police have investigated Joost Klein’s alleged offence against the production team member, the case will be now handed over to the prosecutor.
The decision to disqualify Joost Klein and the Netherlands from the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest was taken the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group members and was was unanimously backed the the EBU’s Executive Board after an in-depth investigation.
The EBU’s updated statement reads:
The Dutch artist Joost Klein was disqualified from the Grand Final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest following threatening behaviour directed at a female member of the production crew. Swedish police have investigated the offence, and the case will soon be handed over to the prosecutor in an accelerated procedure.
Joost’s behaviour was in clear breach of Contest rules which are designed to ensure there is a safe working environment for all staff and to protect the production. We are not pre-judging the legal process but, given the circumstances of what occurred and the fact that the police case will shortly be handed to the prosecutor, it would not have been appropriate for Joost to participate in the Grand Final.
The decision to exclude him was backed by the Contest’s governing body of Members – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group – and unanimously supported by the EBU Executive Board, following a thorough internal investigation.
The version of events released in some public comments and on social media does not correspond with the statements shared with us and the Swedish Police by staff and witnesses. However, the matter is now subject to legal proceedings and there is unfortunately nothing further we can add at this stage.
We have a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our events and will always take necessary action to address threats to staff – no matter who they come from