What an incredible show Malmö! Tonight live from Malmö Arena in Southern Sweden the first of three shows of Eurovision 2024 delivered the first ten qualified acts to this Saturday’s final. And what a sensational TV production SVT put together for the millions and millions of Eurofans watching from all over Europe, Australia and beyond. We have ten lucky qualifiers!

It could not have started in a better way. Put together Eleni Foureira, Eric Saade, Chanel, Petra Mede and the comeback of Luxembourg and we have it: an incredible first semi final of Eurovision 2024. At the end of fifteen amazing performances and an interval act with two-times Eurovision winner Johnny Logan the two hosts of this year’s edition Petra Mede and Malin Åkerman announced the ten lucky qualifiers to the Grand Final on Saturday 11 May 2024.

Cyprus – Silia Kapsis – Liar Serbia – Teya Dora – Ramonda Lithuania – Silvester Belt – Luktelk Ireland – Bambie Thug – Doomsday Blue Ukraine – Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil – Teresa & Maria Poland – Luna – The tower Croatia – Baby Lasagna – Rim tim dagi dim Iceland – Hera Björk – Scared of heights Slovenia – Raiven – Veronika Finland – Windows95man – No rules! Moldova – Natalia Barbu – In the middle Azerbaijan – Fahree feat. Ikin Dovlatov – Özünlə apar Australia – Electric Fields – One milkali (one blood) Portugal – Iolanda – Grito Luxembourg – Tali – Fighter

Ten acts advanced to the Grand Final thanks to the sole support of the televote of the participating countries, plus the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden and the Rest of the World. They are:

The running order is set to be announced right after the Second Semi-final. Later tonight the 10 qualifiers will draw their position for the final, either first half, second half of producer’s choice. The results will be posted here.

