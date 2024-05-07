Calling all Eurovision Song Contest devotees! The anticipation is electric as we gear up for Semi-Final 1 tonight. Before the official voting frenzy begins, we’re giving you the chance to predict the 10 countries that will secure their spot in the Grand Final!

Here’s the scoop: We’re hosting a LIVE poll across our social media platforms (Facebook, X [ex Twitter], YouTube, and Instagram). Head over to link to your voting page: https://esct.co/vote and cast your vote for your favorite country. Remember, you can only vote once, but feel free to share this link with your Eurovision-obsessed friends!

The excitement doesn’t stop there!

Throughout the Semi-Final 1 live stream, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the poll results. Will your picks dominate the leaderboard, or will there be some surprise contenders? Tune in and join the conversation as we see which countries rise to the top!

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to link to your voting page: https://esct.co/vote, cast your vote, and let the Eurovision predictions begin!