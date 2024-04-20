INFE Georgia has stepped into the limelight of the INFE Poll 2024, infusing their distinct taste into the Eurovision fervor! Fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to uncover the countries that have captured Georgia’s imagination in this year’s captivating musical journey.

Current Points Standings:

Israel – 12 points Belgium – 10 points Switzerland – 8 points Italy – 7 points Greece – 6 points The Netherlands – 5 points Ukraine – 4 points Norway – 3 points France – 2 points Croatia – 1 point

Congratulations to Israel for Garnering 12 Points from INFE Georgia!

What’s Next?

Stay tuned for more enthralling updates as the INFE Poll 2024 unfolds. Each day brings fresh insights and unexpected turns in the world of Eurovision!

