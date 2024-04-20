Eurovision 2024: One Week Until Rehearsals, Switzerland Still Golden But Ireland Makes a Splash!

With just a week to go before the first rehearsals kick off in Malmö, Sweden, Eurovision fever is reaching a delightful pitch! And what better way to fuel the excitement than with a peek at the ever-shifting sands of the betting odds? Buckle up, because this year’s contest is shaping up to be a nail-biter.

Switzerland continues to reign supreme, with their mysterious non-binary artist Nemo and their electro-pop anthem “The Code” holding the top spot according to Oddchecker. Hot on their heels are the Balkan bangers from Croatia’s Baby Lasagna with “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” and Italy’s Angelina Mango with the melancholic yet catchy “La Noia.” These top 3 contenders have been trading places for weeks, keeping Eurovision fans guessing.

Dutch Eurovision 2024 Joost Klein is currently in joint 3rd place in the betting odds with Italy, his odds have seen a sharp shortening this week. Can the Nertherlands walk away with the coveted Eurovision trophy for the 6th time?

Ukraine is 5th in the betting odds, followed by France’ Slimane and Greece’s Marina Satti, in 6th and 7th place respectively in the betting odds.

But wait, there’s a dark horse emerging from the pack! Ireland’s Bambie Thug with their angsty, electro-pop ballad “Doomsday Blue” has surged into the top 10 this week, much to the delight of the Emerald Isle. This dramatic climb reflects the growing online buzz surrounding the song, and could be a sign of things to come.

Here’s a look at the current Top 10 contenders, according to Oddchecker (as of April 20, 2024):

Rank Country Artist Song Odds 1 Switzerland Nemo The Code 19/10 2 Croatia Baby Lasagna Rim Tim Tagi Dim 7/2 3 Italy Angelina Mango La Noia 6/1 4 Netherlands Mustii Before The Party’s Over 6/1 5 Ukraine alyona alyona & Jerry Heil Teresa & Maria 12/1 6 France Slimane Mon Amour 20/1 7 Greece Marina Satti Zari 33/1 8 Ireland Bambie Thug Doomsday Blue 50/1 9 Israel Eden Golan Hurricane 50/1 10 Belgium Mustii Before The Party Is Over 66/1

With rehearsals about to begin and national juries soon to cast their votes, the race is wide open. Will Switzerland hold onto the gold? Can Ireland’s dark horse charge to victory? One thing’s for sure, the next week is going to be filled with anticipation as the world prepares to be dazzled by another unforgettable Eurovision Song Contest!

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 7, 9 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: Oddchecker.com

Photo credit: eurovision.tv/