Italy: Angelina Mango releases the acoustic version of ‘La Noia’

Angelina Mango, the 2024 Italian Eurovision hopeful, has released the acoustic version of her entry ‘La Noia’.

Angelina Mango was crowned the winner of Sanremo 2024 and will have the grand honour of representing Italy at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘La Noia‘.

The young Italian star has released the acoustic version of her Eurovision entry ‘ La Noia‘.

Italy is currently the 3rd favorite to belt the Eurovision Grand Prix next May when Eurovision comes to Malmo!

Source: eurovision.tv

