Croatia: The whole nation dances to ‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim’

Forget Netflix and chill, Croatia! Last Saturday, the entire country became one giant dance floor, all thanks to a musical phenomenon named Baby Lasagna. Yes, you read that right. This quirky act, the brainchild of singer-songwriter Marko Purišić, has whipped the nation into a frenzy with his infectiously catchy Eurovision entry, “Rim Tim Tagi Dim.”

Imagine the scene: sun-drenched piazzas in Split erupt into synchronized swaying, trendy cafes in Zagreb pulsate with the song’s irresistible rhythm, and even the usually-stoic folks in Zadar are caught shimmying to the whimsical lyrics. From the northern tip of Umag to the dazzling Dalmatian Coast, “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” became the soundtrack of a national party.

But Baby Lasagna isn’t just about the fun (though there’s plenty of that). Purišić, a self-proclaimed champion of artistic freedom, uses his seemingly nonsensical lyrics to explore deeper themes of environmental worries and societal pressures. It’s a clever combination of catchy melody and thought-provoking message that’s resonated deeply with Croatians.

On Saturday 13 April the Croatian national broadcaster invited the citizens of Zagreb, Split, Umag, Zadar and Osijek to gather and dance to Baby Lasagna‘s Eurovision hit. People of all generations from tiny tots to senior citizens turned up to showcase their support and dance to the beats of ‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim‘, they were led by various dance groups and clubs. HRT’s crews and cameras travelled to all five cities to film the dancing and joy.

Croatian citizens from all walks of life have been showcasing their support for Baby Lasagna: from firefighters to nurses, from police officers to ballet dancers, from postmen to doctors etc.

Baby Lasagna was touched by his country’s massive support and expressed his immense gratitude:

I watched videos and stories where I saw how you danced. I was overwhelmed, because it is only now clear to me how many people stand behind me and how much my song means to people. Thank you for everything. I have no words, thank you is too weak, but until I find a better word – thank you.

This outpouring of national pride has even caught the eye of the bookmakers. Baby Lasagna is currently sitting pretty at number 2 on the odds board to win the entire Eurovision Song Contest in May! Croatia is throwing its full weight behind its cheesy champion, with flags flying high and “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” blaring from every corner.

So, buckle up, Europe! Croatia is coming in hot, armed with delicious-sounding anthems and infectious dance moves. Whether Baby Lasagna takes home the grand prize or not, one thing’s for sure: he’s already baked his way into the hearts of his nation. Now, who’s hungry for some Eurovision victory?

Baby Lasagna will represent Croatia at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim‘.

Source: HRT

Photo credit: HRT/