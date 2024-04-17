RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has revealed that the internationally acclaimed American fashion designer Michael Costello will dress Nebulossa at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

Michael Costello was born in Los Angeles and is one of the most sought after fashion designers in the USA and has worked with international celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez. His creations and designer outfits have been seen on the red carpets of many globally celebrated events such as the Oscars and Grammy Awards to name a few.

Michael Costello is honoured to be creating Nebulossa’s Eurovision outfit and has said that it has been his all time dream to showcase his work and designs at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Michael Costello says:

The fact that RTVE has chosen me as the designer for Nebulossa at Eurovision, fills me with emotion and immense gratitude. Showing my designs on such a global scenario is a monumental opportunity, it is even more worthy doing it with a project that echoes important topics and themes such as freedom and empowerment. It was my dream to contribute in some way to Eurovision, a platform that celebrates diversity and creativity. Professionally, I think it shows the power that fashion has in telling stories and evoking emotions on a global scale. I really want our vision to come to life on the Eurovision stage.

Regarding Nebulossa’s outfit Michael Costello adds:

The proposal that I have created is daring, sophisticated and sexy. The objective is for the design to convey the sensation

of trust and security. I wanted to reflect the journey of self-empowerment that Mery portrays with ‘ZORRA’, where

she finally decides to embrace her true self, regardless of the expectations, fears and judgments of society. She wanted the designs to reflect this journey, from initial vulnerability to definitive liberation and self-acceptance.

Costello concludes:

This message transfers to my own values about fashion. It is not just about clothes but a way of expression and embracing your own authenticity. I believe that fashion should empower people. People can liberate themselves from social conventions and celebrate their unique way of being.

Nebulossa were crowned the winners of Benidorm Fest 2024 and will represent Spain at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden next May with their entry ‘Zorra‘.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE