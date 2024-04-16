INFE Cyprus has added their unique voice to the INFE Poll 2024! With anticipation soaring, fans eagerly await discovering which countries have captured Cyprus’s heart in this year’s electrifying musical journey.

Current Points Standings:

Greece – 12 points France – 10 points Italy – 8 points Israel – 7 points Croatia – 6 points Sweden – 5 points Switzerland – 4 points Spain – 3 points Germany – 2 points United Kingdom – 1 point

Congratulations to Greece for Securing 12 Points from INFE Cyprus!

What’s Next?

Stay tuned for more thrilling updates as the INFE Poll 2024 unfolds. Each day brings new surprises and fresh insights into the world of Eurovision!

Keep Up with the Excitement!