INFE Romania has joined the chorus of voices in the INFE Poll 2024! With anticipation running high, fans eagerly await to discover the countries that have earned Romania’s admiration in this year’s exhilarating musical journey.

Current Points Standings:

Switzerland – 12 points Italy – 10 points Greece – 8 points Croatia – 7 points Ukraine – 6 points Austria – 5 points The Netherlands – 4 points Belgium – 3 points Serbia – 2 points Sweden – 1 point

Congratulations to Switzerland for Securing 12 Points from INFE Romania!

What’s Next?

Stay tuned for more exciting updates as the INFE Poll 2024 unfolds. Each day brings fresh insights into the world of Eurovision, so don’t miss out on the latest developments!

Keep Up with the Excitement!