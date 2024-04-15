Eurovision 2024: Switzerland’s Nemo continues to rule the betting odds

Switzerland’s Eurovision 2024 hopeful continues to rule the betting odds after this week’s pre parties in Amsterdam and Stockholm, followed by Croatia’s Baby Lasagna in second place….

The Eurovision Song Contest is upon us, and the anticipation is thicker than a cloud of hairspray backstage! This year, it’s all eyes on Malmo, Sweden, where the glittery grand finale will determine who snags the coveted Eurovision Grand Prix. But before the first sequin hits the stage, let’s get down to business: the odds!

According to the folks at Oddschecker, Switzerland’s Nemo is currently the bookies’ favorite to take home the trophy. With odds of 2/1, it seems Nemo’s act is leaving everyone saying “yes, please!” Following closely behind is Croatia’s Baby Lasagna (incredible band name, btw) at 7/3. Could this be the year Croatia finally snatches the win?

Italy isn’t going down without a fight, though! They’re currently holding strong in third place with odds of 11/2. Ukraine and the Netherlands are also hot on their heels, sitting pretty at 4th and 5th place respectively.

France’s Slimane appears to be on a roll, climbing all the way up to 6th place in the odds. Looks like Europe is ready to be charmed by some French je ne sais quoi! And Greece’s Marina Satti isn’t giving up without a fight either, currently lounging comfortably in 7th place.

But what about the rest of the competition? Check out the table below for the top 10 contenders according to Oddschecker (as of 15 April 2024):

Country Performer Odds Switzerland Nemo 2/1 Croatia Baby Lasagna 15/4 Italy Angelina Mango 11/2 Ukraine Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil 8/1 Netherlands Joost Klein 9/1 France Slimane 28/1 Greece Marina Satti 30/1 Belgium Mustii 33/1 Israel Eden Golan 33/1 Sweden Marcus & Martinus 70/1

Of course, these are just the odds – anything can happen on the Eurovision stage! Will Switzerland reign supreme? Will a dark horse contender gallop to victory? Only time (and maybe a strategically placed wind machine) will tell! So, grab your snacks, stock up on glow sticks, and get ready for a night of musical mayhem – because Eurovision 2024 is about to be legendary!

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 7, 9 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: ESCToday/ oddchecker.com

Photo credit: SRF