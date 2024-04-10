France: Slimane performs at The Voice in Belgium

Bonjour, Eurovision fans! Get ready for a dose of French flair and powerful vocals, because France just stole the show on The Voice Belgique! French Eurovision hopeful Slimane set the stage ablaze with a powerful performance of his heart-wrenching ballad “Mon Amour,” and let’s just say, the crowd went bananas.

Slimane, known for his soulful voice and emotional delivery, didn’t hold back on The Voice Belgique. With the audience swaying in the warm glow of the stage lights, he poured his heart out into the performance, leaving everyone breathless.

Those lucky enough to be there live are still raving about the performance, and videos are already doing the rounds on social media. Twitter is practically exploding with praise, with fans calling it “powerful,” “moving,” and “the perfect Eurovision entry.”

This isn’t the first time Slimane has set a stage on fire, of course. The French singer-songwriter has been a big name in France for years, known for his chart-topping hits and awards galore. But with “Mon Amour” and this electrifying performance, he’s well on his way to becoming a Eurovision legend too.

Speaking of Eurovision, this sizzling performance certainly isn’t hurting France’s chances. They’re currently sitting pretty at number 6 in the betting odds to win the whole contest in Malmo this year. With a voice like Slimane’s and a song that powerful, who knows, maybe they’ll climb even higher!

Slimane travelled to Madrid and London recently to promote his Eurovision entry and partook at the pre Eurovision parties in these cities. He will be heading to Amsterdam this weekend to attend the Dutch Eurovision pre-party Eurovision In Concert.

So, keep your eyes peeled, Eurovision fans! With talent like this, France is definitely a force to be reckoned with in Malmo. And hey, if you’re looking for a good excuse to brush up on your French, this might just be it. Allons-y France!

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: eurovision.tv/france televisions