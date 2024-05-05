Malmo Calling: Turquoise Carpet live from Malmo today

Hello Europe, this is Malmo calling! It’s an exciting day in the Eurovision world today, the 2024 Eurovision Turquoise Carpet is scheduled to be held at the to the iconic Malmo Live Congress and Concert Hall in the heart of Malmo.

Malmo is all set to go Turquoise specially for Eurovision, as the Red Carpet will be transformed into the Turquoise Carpet thanks to Morrocanoil, the official presenting partner for Eurovision 2024.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2024 Eurovision Turquoise Carpet live today at 15:30 CET via the following channels:

https://www.youtube.com/live/J9O_Ba8PfqU?si=TFLIZXn0OhqoLF_Z

Turquoise Carpet

Instead of a traditional Red Carpet, the organization has opted for a refreshingly different approach that fits the City of Malmo and the Eurovision Song Contest. The 37 competing acts and their delegations, EBU and SVT officials will be welcomed on the Turquoise Carpet.

The artists will be seen walking on the Turquoise Carpet with the backdrop of the iconic Malmo Live Congress and Concert Hall.



What will happen during the Turquoise Carpet and Opening Ceremony?

The 37 competing acts from the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be arriving at the Turquoise Carpet all dressed up for the special occasion.

During the Turquoise event, competing acts at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be able to meet and greet the assembled press. The 2024 Eurovision hopefuls will be seen in their best attire and designer outfits.

The 37 artists will be interviewed live by Electra and Tia Kofi.

At the opening ceremony, the Mayor of Malmo and officials from SVT and the City of Malmo will officially welcome the 2024 Eurovision participating countries, delegations and artists to Malmo.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the Malmo Arena in Malmo on 7, 9 and 11 May.

Source: EBU/SVT

Photo credit: malmo.se