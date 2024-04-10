Sweden Rocks Eurovision: A Look Back at Their 7 Victories

Sweden, the land of Vikings, meatballs, and… Eurovision champions! That’s right, Sweden holds the joint record for most Eurovision wins with the Ireland at a whopping seven. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and celebrate these musical triumphs!

In a couple of weeks we will be heading to Sweden for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, the Nordic nation will be welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon for the 7th time in the history of the competition.

ABBA ( 1974)

We have to start with the legendary ABBA. In 1974, with their infectious song “Waterloo,” they launched themselves (and Sweden) onto the international stage with a catchy melody and those unforgettable jumpsuits. Their win was a turning point, forever changing how Eurovision was perceived.

The competition was held at the iconic Brighton Dome in Brighton, England.

Herreys (1984)

Fast forward to the 80s, and enter Herreys, a trio of brothers with big hair and even bigger smiles. Their 1984 entry, “Diggi-Loo Diggi-Ley,” was a party anthem that had all of Europe clapping and chanting along. The quirky, nonsensical lyrics only added to the song’s charm.

The song contest was held in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Carola (1991)

Carola Häggkvist, simply known as Carola, brought a touch magic to Eurovision in 1991. Her song, “Fångad av en stormvind” (Captured by a Storm Wind), is an extraordinary masterpiece that showcased Carola’s impressive vocals.

The competition was held in Rome and after a very exciting voting sequence where two countries (France and Sweden) ended up drawing at the top spot: Sweden was declared the winner of the contest.

Charlotte Nilsson (1999)

Next up is Charlotte Nilsson, who later changed her name to Charlotte Perelli. In 1999, she took home the trophy with “Take Me to Your Heaven,” a powerful pop song that spoke of universal themes of love and hope. Charlotte even returned to compete in 2008, proving that Eurovision magic can strike twice (though not for a win that time).

The contest was held in Jerusalem for the second time and after a two horse race between Iceland and Sweden, Sweden walked away with the coveted Eurovision trophy, thus achieving its 4th Eurovision victory.

Mans Zelmerlow (2015)

We can’t forget about the handsome Måns Zelmerlöw! In 2015, he stole the show with “Heroes,” an uplifting anthem with a powerful message and an unforgettable stage performance.

Loreen (2012, 2023)

But here’s where things get interesting. Loreen, the queen of Swedish Eurovision, is the only woman to have won the contest twice! In 2012, she mesmerized everyone with “Euphoria,” an electronic dance track that had a dark yet captivating atmosphere.

Then, in 2023, she did it again with “Tattoo,” proving that Sweden’s Eurovision dominance extends to repeat champions. This feat puts her alongside Ireland’s Johnny Logan as the only two acts to win Eurovision twice.

Sweden’s Eurovision journey is a testament to their incredible musical talent and undeniable knack for crafting catchy, memorable songs. From ABBA’s pop perfection to Loreen’s electronic mastery, Sweden has shown that they know how to get Europe moving and grooving. Here’s to hoping their winning streak continues!

What about 2024?

This year Sweden will be represented by Martin & Martinus and their amazing song ‘Unforgettable‘. Can they give Sweden their 8th Eurovision victory?

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: SVT