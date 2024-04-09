INFE Hungary has chimed in on the Eurovision excitement, sharing their picks for the INFE Poll 2024! The anticipation mounts as Eurovision aficionados eagerly await to uncover which countries have won Hungary’s favor in this year’s exhilarating musical showdown.

Current Points Standings:

Belgium – 12 points Italy – 10 points Switzerland – 8 points Lithuania – 7 points Croatia – 6 points Austria – 5 points Israel – 4 points Sweden – 3 points Slovenia – 2 points United Kingdom – 1 point

Cheers to Belgium for Snagging 12 Points from INFE Hungary!

The INFE Poll 2024 journey rolls on, with more votes streaming in from passionate Eurovision fans around the world. Keep your eyes peeled for daily updates as we unveil votes from various INFE clubs each day!