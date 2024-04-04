Eurovision 2024: Malmo makes magic: the three time charm!

The City of Malmo is gearing up in full steam to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon for the third time, in the history of the competition. Malmo will be welcoming the the Eurovision competing acts, delegations, fandom with open arms when the contest lands in the city come May!

Get ready for glitter, glam, and infectious melodies because Malmö, Sweden, is gearing up to host the Eurovision Song Contest for a record-breaking third time! This vibrant city on the southern Swedish coast isn’t new to the Eurovision spotlight, having wowed audiences in 1992 and 2013. But Malmö isn’t alone in its triple hosting honor. Cities like Copenhagen, Stockholm, Dublin, London, and Luxembourg have also held the contest three or more times, showcasing the enduring allure of Eurovision:

So why Malmö again in 2024? The answer lies in the city’s well-oiled Eurovision machine. With two successful contests under their belt, Malmö boasts the infrastructure, logistics, and enthusiastic spirit to create an unforgettable event. Sweden itself is no stranger to hosting Eurovision, welcoming the competition for the seventh time – a testament to the nation’s love for music and extravagant performances.

But Malmö 2024 promises more than just spectacle. Sustainability is a key theme, with organizers committed to making the event as eco-friendly as possible. This could involve using renewable energy sources for power, opting for sustainable materials in set design, and encouraging eco-conscious travel for artists, delegations, and fans. A Eurovision that celebrates music while minimizing its environmental impact? That’s a winning combination for Malmö and the planet!

With its proven track record, passionate spirit, and focus on sustainability, Malmö is poised to deliver a Eurovision experience that’s truly unforgettable. So, mark your calendars, dust off your national flags, and get ready to cheer as Malmö takes center stage once more, proving that three times really is the charm for Eurovision magic!

