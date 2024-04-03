CyBC, the Cypriot national broadcaster has announced that four dancers will accompany Silia Kapsis on stage at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

Four Danish dancers will be dancing with Silia Kapsis when she takes the Eurovision stage in Malmo come May. The four Generation Z dancers hail from Denmark.

Silia will represent Cyprus at the 2024 Eurovision edition with her entry ‘Liar’, which has been composed by none other than Dimitris Kontopoulos.

The multi facetted Cypriot hopeful will be travelling to Amsterdam later this month to grace the Dutch Eurovision pre-party aka Eurovision In Concert.

CyBC has also revealed that Hovig (Cyprus 2017) and Melina Karageorgiou will be the Cypriot commentators for Eurovision 2024.

Source: CyBC

Photo credit: CyBC