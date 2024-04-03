Marcus and Martinus will be representing Sweden at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest on home soil, can the fabulous twins win the competition in Malmo? The lads have a massive fan-base both in Sweden and overseas, including in their homeland Norway.

Move over ABBA and Loreen, there’s a new wave of Swedish charm taking Eurovision by storm! Identical twins Marcus & Martinus won Melodifestivalen, Sweden’s national selection, with their infectious bop “Unforgettable.” Now, they’re setting their sights on Eurovision glory, and let’s just say their performance is anything but forgettable.

Sweden boasts an impressive Eurovision record, having clinched victory a record-breaking seven times. With that kind of legacy to uphold, the pressure is on for Marcus & Martinus. But fear not, Swedish fans! These charismatic twins are no strangers to the spotlight. They’ve been captivating audiences since their teens, selling out tours across Scandinavia.

“Unforgettable” is a dance-pop anthem that’s equal parts catchy and cool. Think shimmering synths, pulsating beats, and a chorus that will burrow into your brain and refuse to leave (in the best way possible). But the real showstopper is the staging. Imagine a state-of-the-art visual feast, with dazzling lights, sleek choreography, and all the production magic Sweden is famous for.

While the betting odds currently have Marcus & Martinus sitting at number 10, don’t underestimate the power of the Swedish fanbase. Eurovision is all about passionate voting, and Swedes are known for throwing their weight behind their representatives. Plus, with a song as infectious as “Unforgettable” and a performance that promises to be a visual spectacle, these twins could easily climb the leaderboard.

One thing’s for sure: Marcus & Martinus are bringing the fun, energy, and undeniable Swedish charm to Eurovision 2024. Whether they take home the trophy or not, their performance is bound to be unforgettable. So, get ready to dance, sing along, and maybe even shed a happy tear!

Last weekend the Swedish hopefuls flew to the majestic Spanish capital city of Madrid where they graced the Madrid Pre Party, they also got the chance to go for a soccer match and cheer for the Getafe Team.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: eurovision.tv