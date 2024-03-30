Cyprus: Stelios Koudounaris to dress Silia Kapsis at Eurovision 2024

CyBC, the Cypriot national broadcaster, has announced that the accomplished Greek fashion designer Stelios Koudounaris will be behind her Eurovision stage appearance in Malmo, Sweden.

Silia Kapsis, Cyprus’ hopeful for Eurovision glory in 2024, is gearing up to take the stage for the first semi-final on May 7th. But it’s not just her powerful vocals that will be turning heads – renowned fashion designer Stelios Koudounaris is crafting the looks that will complement Silia’s performance and off-stage appearances throughout the competition.

Silia, with her captivating song “Liar,” will have the honor of opening the first semi-final, setting the tone for the night. This is a big moment, and Cypriot broadcaster CyBC has entrusted the all-important visual presentation to the talented Stelios Koudounaris.

Koudounaris is no stranger to Eurovision. He’s a fashion force both in Greece and internationally, with his designs gracing stores in over 70 countries worldwide. Eurovision fans might remember his stunning creations for Demy‘s opening ceremony outfit at Eurovision 2017 and Stefania‘s in 2021, both representing Greece.

This year, Koudounaris will ensure Silia shines not just vocally, but visually as well. We can expect him to design a show-stopping outfit for the stage that complements Silia’s performance style and the energy of “Liar.” But his work won’t stop there. Koudounaris will also be crafting the looks for Silia’s appearances at all the Eurovision side events, ensuring a cohesive and stylish presence throughout the competition.

With Silia’s captivating voice and Stelios Koudounaris’ masterful design aesthetic, Cyprus is definitely shaping up to be a force to be reckoned with at Eurovision 2024. The combination of vocal power and stage presence promises a performance that will leave a lasting impression.

Source: CyBC

Photo credit: CyBC